BBC Sport - England v India highlights: Hardik Pandya takes five wickets as hosts lose 10 in one session
India in complete control as England collapse on day two
- From the section Cricket
An awful England batting collapse gives India complete control of the third Test on day two at Trent Bridge.
READ MORE: Hardik Pandya stars as tourists take control
WATCH MORE: Broad's 'brilliant' inswinger removes Ashwin
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired