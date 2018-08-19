County Championship: Yorkshire bowled out by Worcestershire on day one

Worcestershire were captained in the Championship by England all-rounder Moeen Ali for the first time since 2011

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Scarborough (day one): Yorkshire 216: Williamson 87, Brooks 38; Pennington 4-53 Worcestershire 39-0: Fell 21*, Mitchell 16* Worcestershire 3pts, Yorkshire 1pt Scorecard

Division One strugglers Worcestershire finished day one of their match against Yorkshire on top after bowling out the hosts at Scarborough.

Andrew Gale's side were 63-4 before Kane Williamson (87) and Jonathan Tattersall (27) led a fightback.

But Yorkshire lost four wickets for as many runs to slump to 155-8, but Jack Brooks added a useful 38 as the Tykes eventually posted 216.

The Pears reached 39-0 in reply before play was suspended for bad light.

Ed Barnard (3-42) and Josh Tongue made the early breakthroughs to remove Yorkshire openers Harry Brook and Adam Lyth, but Dillon Pennington was the pick of the Worcestershire bowlers as he took 4-53 to tear through the middle order.

New Zealand batsman Williamson found his form to register his first half-century of the season, having made just one run in his two innings in the Roses match against Lancashire last month.

The visitors, captained by Moeen Ali in the Championship for the first time since 2011, went into the match bottom of the table and looking to close the 13-point gap to second-bottom Hampshire.

Tom Fell and Daryl Mitchell left Worcestershire well placed to resume on day two, trailing by 177 runs.