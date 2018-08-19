County Championship: Will Rhodes ton helps Warwickshire dominate Gloucestershire

Will Rhodes
Warwickshire opener Will Rhodes has three centuries and two half-centuries this season
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day one):
Gloucestershire 127: Dent 35; Wright 5-32
Warwickshire 170-2: Rhodes 101, Sibley 65
Warwickshire (3 pts) lead Gloucestershire (0 pts) by 43 runs
Scorecard

A third century of the season for Will Rhodes helped Warwickshire to a 43-run lead over Gloucestershire on day one.

Rhodes (101 not out) put on 161 for the first wicket with Dominic Sibley (65) as the hosts closed on 170-2.

Earlier, the visitors were dismissed for 127 with Chris Wright taking 5-32, including two wickets in three balls.

Keith Barker (2-22) and Jeetan Patel (2-28) took two wickets each, while Chris Dent (35) was one of only five players to reach double figures.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired