County Championship: Ben Brown ton puts Sussex on top against Derbyshire

Sussex captain Ben Brown plays a shot
Ben Brown scored his first Championship century of the season for Sussex
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day one):
Sussex 400-7: Brown 116, Wiese 89*, Finch 82; Palladino 2-45
Derbyshire: Yet to bat
Sussex 5pts, Derbyshire 2pts
Scorecard

Promotion-chasing Sussex put themselves in a good position against Derbyshire as skipper Ben Brown scored a century on day one of their Division Two clash.

After electing to bowl at Hove, the visitors made a decent start and reduced Sussex to 65-3.

Harry Finch (82) and Brown helped the hosts recover after coming together at 111-4, and Brown was eventually trapped lbw by Lockie Ferguson for 116.

All-rounder David Wiese finished on 89 not out as Sussex closed on 400-7.

Derbyshire will have concerns over bowler Ravi Rampaul, who went to hospital for a precautionary check-up after leaving the field with breathing problems during the evening session.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired