County Championship: Leicestershire on top against Kent

Paul Horton is in his third season at Leicestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day one): Leicestershire 220: Horton 49; Thomas 4-35 Kent 53-3: Dickson 15; Abbas 2-22 Kent (3 pts) trail Leicestershire (2 pts) by 167 runs Scorecard

Leicestershire have a slight advantage going into day two of their game against Kent.

The hosts were restricted to 220 all out, with skipper Paul Horton (49) the only man to score more than 40 runs as Ivan Thomas ended with figures of 4-35.

However, Kent openers Daniel Bell-Drummond (10) and Sean Dickson (15) went in the opening 10 overs.

Heino Kuhn (12) fell to Mohammad Abbas (2-22) before play was suspended for bad light with the visitors on 53-3.

Australian Horton, 35, signed a new two-year deal with the Foxes on Sunday but he fell one short of a half-century when he was bowled by Harry Podmore (3-68).