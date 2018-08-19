BBC Sport - England v India: Joe Root dismissed after a contentious catch by KL Rahul
Watch: Root caught by Rahul - did the umpire get it right?
- From the section Cricket
England fall to 86-4 as captain Joe Root is dismissed after a contentious catch by KL Rahul in the third Test at Trent Bridge.
