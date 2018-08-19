BBC Sport - England v India: Alastair Cook edges behind off Ishant Sharma
Watch: England lose opener Cook
- From the section Cricket
Opener Alastair Cook edges behind to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Ishant Sharma as England lose their first wicket on day two of the third Test at Trent Bridge.
Available to UK users only.
