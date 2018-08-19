BBC Sport - England v India: Alastair Cook edges behind off Ishant Sharma

Watch: England lose opener Cook

  • From the section Cricket

Opener Alastair Cook edges behind to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Ishant Sharma as England lose their first wicket on day two of the third Test at Trent Bridge.

WATCH MORE: Broad's 'brilliant' inswinger removes Ashwin

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Watch: England lose opener Cook

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Root caught by Rahul - did the umpire get it right?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Fury vows to 'knock out' Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'An absolute blinder' - Cook's catch dismisses Rahane

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Kohli 'absolutely fuming' after dismissal on 97

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Frampton stops Jackson in ninth round

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Scotland striker Russell makes young fan's day

Video

Asher-Smith second to Miller-Uibo in 200m

Video

Barnes knocked down by Rosales

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Kohli & Rahane star as India make strong start

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Sarri hails Chelsea's 'very important' win over Arsenal

Video

Arsenal need more stability and balance - Emery

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired