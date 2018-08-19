BBC Sport - England v India: Stuart Broad inswinger removes Ravichandran Ashwin at Trent Bridge
Watch: Broad's 'brilliant' inswinger removes Ashwin
- From the section Cricket
Stuart Broad removes Ravichandran Ashwin as India lose their final four wickets for 22 runs in just 45 minutes on day two of the third Test at Trent Bridge.
WATCH MORE: 'An absolute blinder' - Cook's catch dismisses Rahane
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired