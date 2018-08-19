Mitchell Johnson: Former Australia fast bowler retires from cricket

Johnson was named ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2009 and 2014

Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has retired from cricket.

Johnson retired from the international game in 2015 but has since played in Australia's Big Bash and the Indian Premier League.

The 36-year-old said he "had hoped to continue playing in various Twenty20 competitions around the world" but decided to "it was time to move on" after struggling with back problems.

"My body is starting to shut down," Johnson wrote on the Perth Now website.

"But I think mentally I'm done as well.

"If I can't play at 100% then I can't give my best to the team. And for me it's always been about the team.

"I'm ready to break clear of playing cricket and move on to the next period of my life."

Johnson is fourth on Australia's list of all-time Test wicket-takers with 313, 37 of which were taken during Australia's 5-0 whitewash of England in 2013-14, which Johnson referred to as a "stand-out" memory of his career.

The Queenslander joined the Perth Scorchers following his retirement from international cricket and also had stints with the Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab, Karachi Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Johnson said he had not lost his "competitive urge" and may stay in the sport in a coaching capacity.

"I'm a believer in sticking to your strengths and cricket is my strength," he said.