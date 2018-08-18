BBC Sport - Women's Super League: Surrey Stars reach finals day after tense finish

Highlights: Stars reach finals day after tense finish

Surrey Stars reach finals day of the Kia Super League as they beat defending champions Western Storm by five wickets in a tense finish at The Oval.

READ MORE: Virat Kohli hits 97 on opening day of third Test

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Stars reach finals day after tense finish

Video

'An absolute blinder' - Cook's catch dismisses Rahane

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Kohli 'absolutely fuming' after dismissal on 97

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Asher-Smith second to Miller-Uibo in 200m

Video

Kohli & Rahane star as India make strong start

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Sarri hails Chelsea's 'very important' win over Arsenal

Video

Arsenal need more stability and balance - Emery

Video

Fury fight will happen, insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Spurs need to be more clinical despite win - Pochettino

Video

GB's Prescod second in 100m photo finish

Video

Kenedy penalty was poor, but we lose as a team - Benitez

Video

Stokes receives mixed reception on return to cricket

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired