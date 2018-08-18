County Championship: Glamorgan v Durham (Sun)

Glamorgan all-rounder Craig Meschede joined the county for the first time on loan in 2015

Specsavers County Championship, Glamorgan v Durham Date: Sunday, 19 August Time: 11:00 Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Online commentary via BBC Sport website and app; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Newcastle.

Glamorgan will give all-rounder Craig Meschede his first Championship game of the season against Durham in Cardiff.

David Lloyd and Ruaidhri Smith are the other changes from the pink-ball defeat away to Sussex, with Timm van der Gugten ruled out by a shoulder injury.

Durham give debuts to batsman Alex Lees, who has just joined from Yorkshire, and Indian spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel.

Patel takes over from Tom Latham as their Championship overseas player.

England paceman Mark Wood, who played in two T20 games, is not considered ready for red-ball cricket on fitness grounds, while seamer Nathan Rimmington is rested ahead of Durham's T20 Blast quarter-final at home to Sussex on Friday 24 August.

Durham are eighth in Division Two, 13 points and two places ahead of Glamorgan.

Glamorgan: Selman, Murphy, Brown, Carlson, Lloyd, Cooke (wk), Meschede, Salter, Smith, Carey, Hogan.

Durham (from): Steel, Lees, Smith, Clark, Collingwood (capt), Harte, Richardson, Poynter (wk), Patel, Coughlin, McCarthy, Salisbury, Rushworth.