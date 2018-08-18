Club cricket results in NI

Robinson Services Premier League

CSNI V CIYMS

CSNI 195-8 A Wright 45, J Kennedy 21

CIYMS 196-6 M McGillivray 64 no

CIYMS won by four wickets

Instonians v Carrickfergus

Instonians 281-6 S Getkate 76

Carrickfergus 141 M Gilmore 50, D Poulton 49

Instonians won by 140 runs

Armagh v North Down - postponed

Long's SuperValu Premier League

Ardmore v Fox Lodge

Fox Lodge 266-9 Cebo Tshiki 120; A Ghumann 3-33, G Neely 2-25

Ardmore D/L target of 200 from 30 overs - 202-8 (26.5 overs)

Ardmore won by two wickets

Coleraine v Eglinton

Coleraine 150-6 (30 overs) G Hume 39 no

RSP match abandoned

Donemana v Strabane - postponed

All Ireland Twenty/20

Waringstown took the first step towards the All Ireland double when they defeated Clontarf in the Twenty/20 final. They now face Merrion in the Senior Cup final on 1 September.

Semi-finals

Waringstown defeated Brigade 3/2 after bowl out

Clontarf v Cork County - 10 overs

Clontarf 93-3 B Coghlan 55 no

Cork County 77-6

Clontarf won by 16 runs

Final

Waringstown v Clontarf - 15 overs

Waringstown 134-0 J Hall 66, A Dennison 61

Clontarf 73-5 B Coghlan 38

RSP Waringstown won by D/Lewis