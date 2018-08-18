BBC Sport - England v India: Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane star on day one of third Test

Kohli & Rahane star as India make strong start

  • From the section Cricket

India's batsmen make a strong start to the third Test at Trent Bridge, finishing day one on 307-6, thanks to Virat Kohli's 97 and Ajinkya Rahane's 81.

READ MORE: Virat Kohli hits 97 on opening day of third Test

WATCH MORE: 'An absolute blinder' - Cook's catch dismisses Rahane

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Kohli & Rahane star as India make strong start

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'An absolute blinder' - Cook's catch dismisses Rahane

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Kohli 'absolutely fuming' after dismissal on 97

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Asher-Smith second to Miller-Uibo in 200m

Video

Fury fight will happen, insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Spurs need to be more clinical despite win - Pochettino

Video

GB's Prescod second in 100m photo finish

Video

Kenedy penalty was poor, but we lose as a team - Benitez

Video

Stokes receives mixed reception on return to cricket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ronaldo, Matuidi & Can sing in Juventus initiation

Video

'Welcome Usain!' Bolt ready to start football career in Australia

Video

Pogba needs to grow up & get on with his football - Ince

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired