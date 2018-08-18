BBC Sport - England v India: Virat Kohli & Ajinkya Rahane star on day one of third Test
Kohli & Rahane star as India make strong start
- From the section Cricket
India's batsmen make a strong start to the third Test at Trent Bridge, finishing day one on 307-6, thanks to Virat Kohli's 97 and Ajinkya Rahane's 81.
READ MORE: Virat Kohli hits 97 on opening day of third Test
WATCH MORE: 'An absolute blinder' - Cook's catch dismisses Rahane
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired