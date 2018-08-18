BBC Sport - England v India: Virat Kohli dismissed by Adil Rashid on 97
Watch: Kohli 'absolutely fuming' after dismissal on 97
- From the section Cricket
India's Virat Kohli edges England's Adil Rashid to Ben Stokes at slip to fall for 97 on day one of the third Test at Trent Bridge.
