BBC Sport - England v India: Alastair Cook's catch dismisses Ajinkya Rahane

'An absolute blinder' - Cook's catch dismisses Rahane

  Cricket

England's Alastair Cook takes "an absolute blinder" of a catch at first slip to dismiss India's Ajinkya Rahane for 81 during day one of the third Test at Trent Bridge.

