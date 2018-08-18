BBC Sport - England v India: Alastair Cook's catch dismisses Ajinkya Rahane
'An absolute blinder' - Cook's catch dismisses Rahane
- From the section Cricket
England's Alastair Cook takes "an absolute blinder" of a catch at first slip to dismiss India's Ajinkya Rahane for 81 during day one of the third Test at Trent Bridge.
