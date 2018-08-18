BBC Sport - England v India: Stuart Broad is halted by a bug flying into his mouth mid-run up

'He might have swallowed a fly!' Broad battles the bugs

  • From the section Cricket

England's Stuart Broad is stopped in his tracks by a bug flying into his mouth during the evening session on day one of the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - third Test, day one - in-play clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: 'That's a beauty' - Dhawan edges Woakes to slip

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'He might have swallowed a fly!' Broad battles the bugs

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'An absolute blinder' - Cook's catch dismisses Rahane

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Asher-Smith second to Miller-Uibo in 200m

Video

Fury fight will happen, insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

GB's Prescod second in 100m photo-finish

Video

'That's a beauty' - Dhawan edges Woakes to slip

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Kenedy penalty was poor, but we lose as a team - Benitez

Video

Stokes receives mixed reception on return to cricket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ronaldo, Matuidi & Can sing in Juventus initiation

Video

'Welcome Usain!' Bolt ready to start football career in Australia

Video

Pogba needs to grow up & get on with his football - Ince

Video

'Poor old umpire Bainton has fallen on his bottom!'

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired