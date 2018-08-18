Jersey beat Guernsey to retain inter-island cricket title

Jersey's Jonty Jenner was once 12th man for England

Jersey have retained their inter-island cricket title after beating Guernsey in all three of their Twenty20 encounters.

The hosts won Friday's opener by 14 runs as Guernsey were restricted to 108-9 after Jersey scored 122.

In Saturday's first game Jersey won by seven runs as Jonty Jenner hit 46 in their innings of 128 which Guernsey failed to chase down.

Guernsey were bowled out for 110 in the final game as Jersey chased down the target to win by eight wickets.

It is the first year that the annual clash has been played over three Twenty20 matches - both islands begin qualifying for the 2020 T20 World Cup later this month.