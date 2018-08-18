BBC Sport - England v India: Chris Woakes dismisses Shikhar Dhawan

'That's a beauty' - Dhawan edges Woakes to slip

  • From the section Cricket

England bowler Chris Woakes dismisses Shikhar Dhawan for 35 as India start positively in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India - third Test, day one - in-play clips, radio & text

WATCH MORE: Stokes receives mixed reception on return to cricket

'That's a beauty' - Dhawan edges Woakes to slip

