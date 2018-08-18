BBC Sport - England v India: Chris Woakes dismisses Shikhar Dhawan
'That's a beauty' - Dhawan edges Woakes to slip
England bowler Chris Woakes dismisses Shikhar Dhawan for 35 as India start positively in the third Test at Trent Bridge.
