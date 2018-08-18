BBC Sport - England v India: Ben Stokes receives mixed reception on return at Trent Bridge

Stokes receives mixed reception on return to cricket

  • From the section Cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes receives a mixed reception at Trent Bridge as he comes on to bowl for the first time on his return to cricket after being found not guilty of affray.

There is the odd boo and a smattering of applause as his name is announced during the third Test against India on Saturday.

Available to UK users only.

Video

