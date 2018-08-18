England all-rounder Ben Stokes receives a mixed reception at Trent Bridge as he comes on to bowl for the first time on his return to cricket after being found not guilty of affray.

There is the odd boo and a smattering of applause as his name is announced during the third Test against India on Saturday.

