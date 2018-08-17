BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Tom Moores' back-to-back sixes seal knockout win for Notts
Moores' back-to-back sixes seal knockout win for Notts
- From the section Cricket
Tom Moores hits back-to-back sixes to send Notts through to the T20 Blast quarter-finals after victory over Yorkshire at Headingley.
WATCH MORE: 'Poor old umpire Bainton has fallen on his bottom!'
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired