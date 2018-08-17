BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Yorkshire batsman David Willey loses his bat in the match against Notts

'Everything's gone flying!' - Willey loses his bat

  • From the section Cricket

Watch Yorkshire batsman David Willey lose his bat, as it flies out of his hands while on strike in the T20 Blast match against Notts.

