BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Yorkshire batsman David Willey loses his bat in the match against Notts
'Everything's gone flying!' - Willey loses his bat
- From the section Cricket
Watch Yorkshire batsman David Willey lose his bat, as it flies out of his hands while on strike in the T20 Blast match against Notts.
Available to UK users only.
