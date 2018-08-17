BBC Sport - Joe Root: Ben Stokes is 'desperate' to play cricket again

England captain Joe Root says Ben Stokes is "desperate" to play cricket again and adds that leaving Sam Curran out of the XI for the third Test was "one of the hardest selections" he has had to make.

Stokes will make his return at Trent Bridge on Saturday - four days after being found not guilty of affray.

