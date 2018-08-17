Ireland v Afghanistan: Series can 'inspire' next generation says Boyd Rankin

Afghanistan beat Ireland by five wickets in their World Cup Qualifier in March

Ireland v Afghanistan international series Venues: Bready & Stormont Dates: 20-31 August Coverage: Live online audio commentary of ODI series on BBC Sport website

Ireland pace bowler Boyd Rankin expects this month's six-match series against Afghanistan will help inspire future generations of Irish cricketers.

Three T20 matches at Bready will be followed by three one-day games Stormont with commentary of the Belfast games live on the BBC Sport NI website.

Rankin believes the decision to stage the T20 series at his boyhood club will leave a lasting impact.

"I'm really excited for international cricket in the north-west," he said.

"I am hoping matches like these will inspire new generations of cricketers in the north-west which has produced so many great cricketers over the years."

Coach Graham Ford and his selectors have named their squads for the matches with youngsters David Delany and Josh Little both earning call-ups.

Pace bowler Delany, 20, and all-rounder Little, 18, have both been included for the T20 matches while Delany is also named in the ODI panel.

"We have always had a great games between ourselves and Afghanistan and this series will be no different and will be closely fought," added Rankin.

"A strange-but-true fact is that I've never played any form of the game on the new ground [at Bready] since it was built, so it will be a strange feeling if I get the chance to play."

All-rounder Josh Little has played just two T20 internationals for Ireland

Ireland have nine T20 internationals scheduled between now and the start of next year's World T20 Qualifier tournament and Ford will be hoping this month's series will give his players some extra game time in the shorter format.

"Even squad members like Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Peter Chase and James Shannon who some perceive have the experience - it's worth keeping in mind they have played just over 30 T20Is collectively, so it is imperative we provide players like these as much T20 cricket as we can," said Andrew White, chair of the men's selectors.

"There are several players contending for top-order batting positions, and we have seen some great performances from the likes of Stuart Thompson and James Shannon during recent campaigns."

Afghanistan defeated Ireland by five wickets in March in a winner-takes-all Super Sixes game for a place at the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom has welcomed BBC Sport Northern Ireland's to have live commentary of the Stormont games.

"Domestically, we will be partnering with the BBC to deliver audio and video feeds of the one-day internationals through the BBC Sport NI website, while fans in Ireland and the UK will be able to watch the T20Is and ODIs through the Cricket Gateway website," said Deutrom.

BBC Sport NI executive producer Jane Tohill said the corporation was "looking forward to working with Cricket Ireland again".

Coverage of the one-day games on Monday 27, Wednesday 29 and Friday 31 August at www.bbc.co.uk/sportni will start at 10:40 BST.

Michael McNamee will present the coverage and will be joined on commentary by John Kenny and David Townsend with former Irish internationals Kyle McCallan, Peter Gillespie and Peter O'Reilly providing analysis.

Ireland T20 squad v Afghanistan

Gary Wilson (capt & wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, David Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson.

Ireland ODI squad v Afghanistan

William Porterfield (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, David Delany, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien (wk), Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson (wk).

Ireland v Afghanistan international series

20 August: 1st Twenty20 international, Bready (16:00 BST)

22 August: 2nd Twenty20 international, Bready (16:00 BST)

24 August: 3rd Twenty20 international, Bready (16:00 BST)

27 August: 1st one-day international, Stormont (10:45 BST)

29 August: 2nd one-day international, Stormont (10:45 BST)

31 August: 3rd one-day international, Stormont (10:45 BST)