Sean Ervine: Derbyshire sign Hampshire all-rounder on loan

Sean Ervine will be available for Derbyshire's six remaining County Championship matches

Veteran Hampshire all-rounder Sean Ervine has joined Derbyshire on an initial 28-day loan.

He will be available for Derbyshire's six remaining Championship fixtures, starting against Sussex on Sunday.

Ervine, 35, played five Tests and 42 one-day internationals for Zimbabwe before ending his international career in 2004.

His most recent first-class appearance for Division One side Hampshire came in June.

Ervine said: "I'm excited and grateful to get the opportunity to play some regular first-class cricket at Derbyshire.

"The aim now is to be as competitive as possible in the final run of games and see where that can take us."