T20 Blast: Glamorgan & Surrey's hopes hinge on Sussex loss to Middlesex

Craig Meschede scored a career best of 77 not out for Glamorgan against Gloucestershire earlier this month

T20 Blast: Glamorgan v Surrey Venue: Sophia Gardens Date: Friday 17 August Time: 18:30 BST Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Sport Wales and BBC Radio London via BBC Sport website and app; updates BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru

Glamorgan's T20 hopes are no longer in their own hands in their final group game against Surrey.

Sussex followed up their victory over Glamorgan with a four wicket win over Gloucestershire, to go fourth.

Glamorgan must now beat Surrey, who also have a slim chance of progressing, and hope Sussex lose to struggling Middlesex.

Somerset, Kent and Gloucestershire have taken three of the four southern places in the last eight.

Glamorgan all-rounder Andrew Salter says the team cannot afford to worry about events in other games when they take the field against Surrey in Cardiff.

"As soon as I'm bowling, all I'm thinking about is where the ball is going and landing it where I want," he said.

"In terms of stuff we can't control, it's pointless dwelling on it too much, we're just going to do what we do as best we can."

Glamorgan were thrashed by 98 runs in Hove after losing by 29 runs away to Somerset, having won their previous five games.

"The games come so thick and fast, you just look forward to the next one, not to dwell on the past too much," said Salter.

Glamorgan reached the semi-final of the T20 Blast in 2017 and the quarter-final in 2016.

Glamorgan (from): Meschede, Donald, Ingram (capt), Carlson, Lloyd, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Salter, Smith, van der Gugten, Hogan, Selman, Lawlor, Carey.

Surrey (from): Roy, Finch, Maddinson, Burns, Foakes, Jacks, Stoneman, Clarke, T Curran, Batty, Morkel, Pillans, Dernbach (capt), Smith, van den Bergh.y.

Who can still qualify on Friday?

Glamorgan, Sussex and Surrey