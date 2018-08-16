BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Somerset come close to victory in thrilling comeback against Kent Spitfires
Kent hang on to deny Somerset's thrilling comeback
Cricket
Watch as Somerset get agonisingly close to the 232 target set by Kent Spitfires in their T20 clash.
WATCH: 'You'll not see a better catch than that all season!'
