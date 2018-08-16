BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Somerset's Jamie Overton takes brilliant catch to dismiss Kent's Alex Blake
'You'll not see a better catch than that all season!'
- From the section Cricket
Watch Somerset's Jamie Overton take a spectacular boundary catch to dismiss Alex Blake during their T20 match with Kent Spitfires.
