BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Somerset's Jamie Overton takes brilliant catch to dismiss Kent's Alex Blake

'You'll not see a better catch than that all season!'

  • From the section Cricket

Watch Somerset's Jamie Overton take a spectacular boundary catch to dismiss Alex Blake during their T20 match with Kent Spitfires.

WATCH: 'Don't be afraid to say how you're feeling'Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'You'll not see a better catch than that all season!'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Why is Alonso retiring from F1?

Video

Stokes should be able to play cricket - Vaughan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Birmingham Bears cruise to victory over Lancashire Lightning

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Lightning's Haynes & Devine thrash Western Storm

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Peacock back in step for Tokyo 2020

Video

Alli's goal celebration has got everyone trying it

Video

Coxsey hoping to inspire next generation

Video

GB wheelchair basketball: 'I want a medal'

  • From the section News
Video

Man City documentary 'as real as possible'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired