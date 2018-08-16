Jordan Clark: Lancashire all-rounder to join Surrey next season

Jordan Clark became only the fourth man to take a hat-trick in a Roses Championship game when he dismissed Joe Root, Kane Williamson and Jonny Bairstow at Old Trafford in July

Lancashire all-rounder Jordan Clark will join fellow Division One side Surrey on a three-year contract at the end of the 2018 season.

The 27-year-old has taken 150 wickets and scored over 5,000 runs in all formats since making his debut for the Old Trafford club in 2010.

Clark said: "I have loved my time playing for Lancashire.

"It's a very special club and it's been an honour to represent the Red Rose for the last eight years."