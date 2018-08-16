Liam Plunkett: England fast bowler not taking Yorkshire exit personally

Liam Plunkett will not feature for Yorkshire in their remaining six County Championship matches

Liam Plunkett says he holds no grudges over Yorkshire's decision not to offer him a new contract.

The England seamer, 33, will move to Surrey next season and only feature for Yorkshire in the T20 Blast for the rest of the current campaign.

"The club want to go in a different direction and there's obviously the budget," former Durham right-armer Plunkett told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It's a business decision and I don't take it personally. It is what it is."

Plunkett, in the last year of his contract at Headingley, will leave Yorkshire after helping the White Rose to two County Championship titles, during a spell where he regained his place in England's limited-overs squad.

He will move to The Oval on a three-year deal in the winter.

"It's clearly frustrating for Yorkshire not to have a player like me available all the time," he said. "But if you're playing good cricket for your country, it's the pinnacle and it's where I want to be.

"But, it's exciting to be joining Surrey. It's a club that's producing some exciting, young England players at the moment and I can't wait to be a part of that.

"I've already spoken with (director of cricket) Alec Stewart about how I want to improve my own game, but also help the young players, a good crop of all-rounders and bowlers.

"I still want to play all formats and strive to lead a bowling attack."