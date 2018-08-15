Former India captain Ajit Wadekar dies aged 71

Ajit Wadekar batting at The Oval in 1971

Former India Test and One Day International captain Ajit Wadekar has died at the age of 77.

The former batsman, who led India to triumphs in England and West Indies in 1971, scored 2,113 runs in 37 Test matches between 1966 and 1974.

Wadekar later served as coach, manager and chairman of selectors for India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wadekar was "a great batsman and wonderful captain" who made a "rich contribution to Indian cricket".

"He led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history", Modi posted on Twitter.

Current India head coach Ravi Shastri said it was "a sad moment for Indian cricket".

