BBC Sport - Michael Vaughan: Ben Stokes should be able to play cricket after not-guilty verdict
Stokes should be able to play cricket - Vaughan
- From the section Cricket
Former England captain Michael Vaughan says all-rounder Ben Stokes has "brought the game into disrepute" but "should be able to play cricket".
Stokes was added to England's squad for the third Test against India after being found not guilty of affray.
READ MORE: 'Cricket's authorities must strike right balance when investigating Stokes and Hales'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired