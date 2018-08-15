BBC Sport - Kia Super League: Loughborough Lightning's Rachael Haynes & Sophie Devine thrash Western Storm

Watch: Lightning's Haynes & Devine thrash Western Storm

  • From the section Cricket

Watch the best shots as Loughborough Lightning's Rachael Haynes and Sophie Devine take the game away from Western Storm to win by nine wickets in the Women's Super League.

Available to UK users only.

