BBC Sport - Kia Super League: Loughborough Lightning's Rachael Haynes & Sophie Devine thrash Western Storm
Watch: Lightning's Haynes & Devine thrash Western Storm
- From the section Cricket
Watch the best shots as Loughborough Lightning's Rachael Haynes and Sophie Devine take the game away from Western Storm to win by nine wickets in the Women's Super League.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired