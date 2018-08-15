Kia Super League: Loughborough Lightning beat Western Storm by nine wickets

England captain Heather Knight was one of three wickets for Loughborough's Kirstie Gordon

Loughborough Lightning put themselves in pole position to finish top of the Women's Super League group table after beating Western Storm at Edgbaston.

Loughborough have leapfrogged the reigning champions with one game remaining and will progress directly to the final if they beat Yorkshire Diamonds on Saturday.

Kirstie Gordon's 3-19 limited Storm to 124-6 in their 20 overs.

Rachael Haynes scored 66 not out as Lightning eased to a nine-wicket win.

The two sides have already confirmed their spot at finals day at Hove on 27 August and they will be joined by either Surrey Stars or Lancashire Thunder.