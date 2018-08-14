BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Tymal Mills hat-trick as Sussex Sharks beat Glamorgan
'Spectacular' Mills hat-trick as Sharks take four wickets in a row
- From the section Cricket
Watch a sensational finish to Sussex Sharks' 98-run victory over Glamorgan as Tymal Mills takes a hat-trick and the visitors lose five wickets for just one run to spectacularly collapse for 88 all out.
