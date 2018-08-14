BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Tymal Mills hat-trick as Sussex Sharks beat Glamorgan

'Spectacular' Mills hat-trick as Sharks take four wickets in a row

  • From the section Cricket

Watch a sensational finish to Sussex Sharks' 98-run victory over Glamorgan as Tymal Mills takes a hat-trick and the visitors lose five wickets for just one run to spectacularly collapse for 88 all out.

WATCH MORE: Sharks' Evans smashes window with six

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Spectacular' Mills hat-trick as Sharks take four wickets in a row

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Bronze volley on Uefa goal of the season list

Video

Wyatt error hands Surrey Stars win in tense finale

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Who will be Real Madrid's next galactico?

Video

Sharks' Evans smashes window with six

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Ronaldo scores in first Juve game

Video

Carl Frampton - The Road to Windsor Park

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Why anyone can take up table tennis

Video

Highlights: Dominant England cruise past India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Pretty cool' to be in Ryder Cup contention - Woods

  • From the section Golf
Audio

Botham, Gooch, Flintoff... and now Ollie Pope occupies the Lord's 'big boy chair'

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired