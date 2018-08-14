BBC Sport - T20 Blast: Laurie Evans six smashes window during Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan

Sharks' Evans smashes window with six

Laurie Evans smashes a six into a window in the hospitality area during Sussex Sharks' T20 Blast game against Glamorgan on Tuesday in Hove.

