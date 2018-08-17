BBC Sport - Grant Elliott: Birmingham Bears captain to retire at end of 2018 season
Bears T20 captain announces retirement
- From the section Cricket
Birmingham Bears captain Grant Elliott reveals to BBC WM's Bears Podblast that he is to retire from professional cricket at the end of the season.
Elliott, 39, joined the Bears as a non-overseas player under the Kolpak ruling in 2017, bringing an end to his international career with New Zealand, for whom he played in five Tests, 83 one-day internationals and 16 Twenty20 games.
