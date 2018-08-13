England v India: Ben Stokes left out of squad for third Test
|England v India, third Specsavers Test,
|Venue: Trent Bridge Dates: 18-22 August
All-rounder Ben Stokes has again been left out of England's unchanged squad for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge starting on Saturday.
The 27-year-old missed the innings-and-59-run win at Lord's because of his trial for affray, which is still ongoing.
The England and Wales Cricket Board said it will "make an assessment of Ben Stokes' availability after the trial in Bristol has concluded".
England lead the five-match series 2-0.
All-rounder Moeen Ali and uncapped seamer Jamie Porter, overlooked for the final XI last week, retain their places in the 13-man squad.
England squad for third Test
Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.
England accustomed to Stokes absence
Stokes has missed seven of England's past 11 Tests, dating back to the Ashes in Australia last winter.
|Test
|Did Stokes play?
|Runs
|Bowling figures
|Result
|Ashes in Australia
|No - not available for selection
|-
|-
|Eng lost series 4-0
|v NZ, Auckland
|Yes
|0 & 66
|-
|Lost
|v NZ, Christchurch
|Yes
|25 & 12
|0-17 & 0-2
|Drawn
|v Pak, Lord's
|Yes
|38 & 9
|3-73
|Lost
|v Pak, Headingley
|No - hamstring injury
|-
|-
|Won
|v Ind, Edgbaston
|Yes
|21 & 6
|2-73 and 4-40
|Won
|v Ind, Lord's
|No - on trial
|-
|-
|Won
He was central to the 31-run win over India in the first Test at Edgbaston, taking 4-40 to seal victory on the fourth morning.
However, Chris Woakes, his replacement at Lord's, was named man of the match after making 137 not out and taking 2-19 and 2-25.
Off-spinner Moeen may come into contention at Trent Bridge if England opt to play two spinners.
Essex's Porter could feature if England rest seamers James Anderson or Stuart Broad, an option that was discussed earlier this summer.
Captain Joe Root said after victory on Saturday that England must not "get complacent, arrogant or look too far ahead".
Only once have a team come from 2-0 down to win a five-Test series, when Australia triumphed in the 1936-37 Ashes.