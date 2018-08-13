Jersey name squad for World Twenty20 first-round qualifier

Jersey faced Ireland in one of their six matches in the 2015 World T20 Global Qualifiers

Jersey have chosen three debutants for the first round of qualifying for the 2020 ICC World Twenty20 in Australia.

Bowlers Julius Sumerauer and Daniel Birrell and batsman Benjamin Ward are named for the trip to the Netherlands.

But there is no place for ex-skipper Peter Gough, who helped Jersey finish fourth in World Cricket League Division Four in April.

If they are successful they will make the European regional finals, with the winners making the Global Qualifiers.

Jersey reached the global stage in 2015, when they won two of their six games.

The island side will face Italy, Belgium, Spain, Isle of Man and Finland from 27 August to 4 September, with the top two sides in the group going through to the next round.

"There's an extra round of qualifying added by the ICC," Jersey head coach Neil MacRae told BBC Sport.

"We've played Italy a number of times and beat them in a really exciting game in 2015, and Italy and ourselves are top seeds in our group.

Inspired to try cricket? Find out how to get into cricket with our inclusive guide.

"They're all be competitive sides, we're really looking forward to the challenge of some sides we don't play very often."

The squad, which will also face Guernsey in two T20 inter-insulars this weekend, will be skippered by Charles Perchard.

Former Sussex batsman, and one-time 12th man for England, Jonty Jenner and fellow MCC Young Cricketer player Jake Dunford are also in the squad.

Jersey squad: Charles Perchard (capt), Corey Bisson, Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford, Jonty Jenner, Ben Kynman, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, William Robertson, Benjamin Stevens, Julius Sumerauer, Benjamin Ward, Daniel Birrell