Glamorgan Cricket: Sussex game 'four pointer' says Croft

Vitality Blast, Sussex v Glamorgan Date: Tuesday 14 August Time: 1830 Venue: 1st Central County Ground, Hove Coverage: Joint commentary from BBC Sussex and BBC Sport Wales and in-play video clips on BBC Sport Website and app; radio commentary from BBC Sussex (after 2000) and BBC 5 live sports extra.

Coach Robert Croft says Glamorgan's T20 Blast trip to Sussex on Tuesday is a "four pointer" in the group.

Glamorgan will go through to the last eight if they win in Hove, but a defeat would leave them depending on Sussex and Kent's results.

"It's a four pointer, if we win those two (points), it keeps them two points further back and puts us in a very good position," said Croft.

Somerset and Gloucestershire have already qualified.

Glamorgan's five-match winning run came to an end with a 29-run defeat at Taunton, which sent the West Country side into the quarter-finals.

Opponents Sussex were eight-wicket winners in Cardiff early in the competition with Luke Wright hitting 88 after Afghan spinner Rashid Khan claimed 2-27.

England one-day pace bowler Chris Jordan has re-joined the Sussex squad since then.

"There's pressure, but these boys have dealt with a lot of pressure through this campaign and shown a lot of character," Croft told BBC Sport Wales.

"Sussex have a lot of variation within their (bowling), but it's nothing new. Our focus will be to play relaxed, and let our natural skills come out."

'In our hands'

Glamorgan vice-captain Chris Cooke said: "It's in our hands, which we would always take at the beginning of the season, it's a great position to be in, I'm sure we'll put a good performance in.

"Sussex have a very good bowling attack especially at home, so they'll be a tough team, but we don't really fear anyone."

Kent are currently in third place a point ahead of Glamorgan, who are three points ahead of Sussex having played a game more.

Glamorgan's final group opponents Surrey are also in contention.

Sussex Sharks (from): Danny Briggs (capt), Jofra Archer, Will Beer, Tom Bruce, Michael Burgess (wk), Laurie Evans, Harry Finch, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, David Wiese.

Glamorgan (from): Colin Ingram (capt), David Lloyd, Craig Meschede, Kiran Carlson, Aneurin Donald, Graham Wagg, Chris Cooke, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Nick Selman, Jeremy Lawlor, Michael Hogan, Timm Van der Gugten, Lukas Carey