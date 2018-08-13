Tim Ambrose: Warwickshire wicketkeeper signs new deal

Ambrose has scored 11,750 runs, taken 665 catches and made 77 stumpings across all formats for Warwickshire

Warwickshire wicketkeeper Tim Ambrose has signed a one-year contract extension to remain at Edgbaston until the end of the 2019 season.

Ambrose, 35, joined the Bears from Sussex in 2006 and has made 172 first class appearances for Warwickshire.

He also played 11 Tests, five one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match for England between 2008-09.

"I'm very happy to sign an extension and to stay with the Bears for at least one more season," said Ambrose.