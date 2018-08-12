Weekend cricket scoreboard
-
- From the section Cricket
Sunday 12 August
Irish Cup holders Waringstown will meet Merrion in the final of this season's competition after a comfortable 167-run victory at Strabane.
They were put in to bat and were 123 for three after 17.2 overs before Kyle McCallan and Shaheen Khan combined for a most beneficial fourth wicket partnership of 122. The target of 331 was much too strong for the home side.
Irish Cup semi-finals
Strabane v Waringstown
Waringstown 331-7 K McCallan 75, S Khan 68, A Dennison 47
Strabane 164 A Gillespie 57
Waringstown won by 167 runs
Clontarf v Merrion
Clontarf 205 B Coghlan 56, D Delaney 44 no
Merrion 206-8 J Anderson 99 no; D Joyce 40
Merrion won by two wickets
National Cup semi-finals
Ballyspallen v Rush
Rush 212-6 Ballyspallen 142
Rush won by 70 runs
Co Galway v Limerick
Co Galway 97
Limerick 99-5
Limerick won by five wickets
Robinson Services Premier League
Carrickfergus v Instonians - 40 overs
Carrickfergus 171-9 A Haggan 47, S Getkate 3-30
Instonians 167
Carrickfergus won by four runs
CSNI v North Down
North Down 277 R Pretorius 130 no
CSNI 278-4 M Ellison 131, M Topping 55 no
CSNI won by six wickets
Long's SuperValu Premier League
In a rain effected fixture Brigade defeated Bready by seven runs but the league leaders still clinched the title. Going into the game Bready only needed one bonus point and attained five.
Brigade v Bready
Brigade 210-8 K Magee 46, R MacBeth 40, C Olphert 4-41
Bready set D/L target of 172 from 25 overs - 164 C Young 50,
Brigade won by seven runs
Brigade 20 points, Bready five.
Saturday 11 August
Robinson Services Premier League
CIYMS took another step towards winning the title with a 174-run win at Muckamore but Waringstown kept in touch with a four-wicket success against Instonians.
CI have 32 points from nine games, Waringstown 28 from 10 with Inst third with 20 from 10.
CSNI v Armagh
Armagh 158 RSP
Abandoned
Muckamore v CIYMS
CIYMS 314-6 J Van der Merwe 82
Muckamore 140
CIYMS won by 174 runs
North Down v Carrickfergus
Carrickfergus 340-6 A Botha
North Down 15-0 RSP
Abandoned
Waringstown v Instonians
Instonians 208 A White 58
Waringstown (set D/L target of 173 from 34 overs) 173-6 J Hall 39, L Nelson 28 no, R Dennison 27
Waringstown won by four wickets (D/L)
Long's SuperValu Premier League
Bready are one bonus point short of winning the title. In fact, had they defeated Coleraine by 40 runs instead of 38 they would already be the champions.
Ardmore v Brigade
Ardmore 177 G Neely 61 no
Brigade 178-6 K Magee 43 no
Brigade won by four wickets
Bready v Coleraine
Bready 258-9 A Austin 55, D Scanlon 53
Coleraine 220-9 S Campbell 46, T Chopra 36
Bready won by 38 runs
Fox Lodge v Donemana
Fox Lodge 241 J Milligan 118 no
Donemana 245-7 M Cooray 65, R Dougherty 50, J McIntyre 3-37
Donemana won by three wickets
Eglinton v Strabane
Eglinton 265-5 M Erlank 101
Strabane 155 P Gillespie 119
Eglinton won by 110 runs