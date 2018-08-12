BBC Sport - Watch highlights from day four of the second Test as England clinch victory over India

Highlights: Dominant England cruise past India

Watch highlights from the fourth day of the second Test as England clinch victory over India by an innings and 159 runs at Lord's.

REPORT: England bowlers demolish feeble India

WATCH MORE: Sharma wicket seals England victory

Available to UK users only.

