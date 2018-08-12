BBC Sport - Watch highlights from day four of the second Test as England clinch victory over India
Highlights: Dominant England cruise past India
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights from the fourth day of the second Test as England clinch victory over India by an innings and 159 runs at Lord's.
Available to UK users only.
