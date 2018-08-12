Charlie Morris: Worcestershire paceman signs one-year contract extension

Charlie Morris has recovered from an ankle injury which kept him out for five weeks

Worcestershire paceman Charlie Morris has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2019 season.

The 26-year-old returned to the first-team with a remodelled bowling action in April after a 19-month absence.

He helped Worcestershire win promotion in 2014 and has nine wickets in four County Championship games this term.

"It's all credit to him for the hard work he has put in," said head coach Kevin Sharp.

"It has taken some time, as his confidence has been knocked, and that takes time to rebuild. As each week goes by he is gradually regaining that."