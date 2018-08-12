BBC Sport - England v India: Chris Woakes claims Ishant Sharma wicket to seal second Test

Sharma wicket seals dominant England victory

  • From the section Cricket

Watch the moment England win the second Test against India at Lord's as Ishant Sharma is caught at leg slip by debutant Ollie Pope off Chris Woakes.

REPORT: England bowlers demolish feeble India

WATCH MORE: Brilliant Broad inswinger removes Pujara's off stump

Available to UK users only.

Video

