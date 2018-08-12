BBC Sport - England v India: Chris Woakes claims Ishant Sharma wicket to seal second Test
Sharma wicket seals dominant England victory
- From the section Cricket
Watch the moment England win the second Test against India at Lord's as Ishant Sharma is caught at leg slip by debutant Ollie Pope off Chris Woakes.
REPORT: England bowlers demolish feeble India
WATCH MORE: Brilliant Broad inswinger removes Pujara's off stump
Available to UK users only.
