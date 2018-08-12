BBC Sport - England v India: Stuart Broad inswinger removes Cheteshwar Pujara's off stump

Brilliant Broad inswinger removes Pujara's off stump

Stuart Broad removes Cheteshwar Pujara's off stump to draw England closer to victory over India on day four of the second Test at Lord's.

FOLLOW LIVE: England v India

WATCH MORE: 'Fantastic' Anderson removes Vijay in second over

