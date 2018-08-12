England v India: Tourists struggle but rain halts England charge with ball

Anderson struck twice in quick succession after England had delayed their declaration on Sunday

Second Specsavers Test, Lord's (day four of five) India 107 &17-2: Rahul 10, Anderson 2-8 England 396-7 dec: Woakes 137*, Bairstow 93, Hardik 3-66 India trail by 272 runs Scorecard

James Anderson struck twice to reduce India to 17-2 as England edged closer to victory in the second Test at Lord's before rain interrupted play on day four.

Anderson produced a fine spell of swing bowling as India, who still trail by 272, lost openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul.

Earlier, England declared on 396-7 with Chris Woakes finishing on 137 not out.

An early lunch was taken and play is due to resume at 14:00 BST.

England lead the five-match series 1-0 following their victory in the opener at Edgbaston.

Should England have declared earlier?

It was initially attritional for England as they batted on for 37 minutes in the morning, with the hosts adding just 39 runs after resuming on 357-6.

Conditions were also perfect for bowling, with seamer Mohammad Shami beating the edge of Woakes' bat eight times in his first three overs.

Sam Curran eventually began to hit out - swatting a short ball from Shami over deep square leg for six - and once he was caught on the third man boundary, the declaration came.

Given India's struggles against the moving ball on the opening day, when they were dismissed for 107, England could have afforded to declare earlier, particularly as Anderson found movement straight away.

An angled-in delivery took the inside edge of the bat to dismiss Vijay for a pair, before Anderson got the ball to nip back and pin KL Rahul on the crease.

It will be a huge ask for India to save the Test from this position - particularly with captain Virat Kohli struggling with a sore back.

Anderson's 100th at Lord's - the stats you need to know