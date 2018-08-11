BBC Sport - England v India: Chris Woakes century puts England in total control
Highlights: Woakes century puts England in total control
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights as an unbeaten maiden Test century from Chris Woakes puts England in total control against India on day three of the second Test at Lord's.
REPORT: Woakes hits maiden century as England dominate India
WATCH MORE: Woakes reaches maiden Test century
Available to UK users only.
