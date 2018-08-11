England v India: Chris Woakes says century at Lord's is 'what dreams are made of'

Media playback is not supported on this device Woakes reaches maiden Test century

Second Specsavers Test, Lord's (day three of five) India 107: Anderson 5-20, Woakes 2-19 England 357-6: Woakes 120*, Bairstow 93, Shami 3-74 England lead by 250 runs Scorecard

England all-rounder Chris Woakes said scoring his maiden Test century at Lord's "is what dreams are made of".

Recalled in the absence of Ben Stokes, Woakes scored 120 not out to help England to 357-6, leading India by 250 after three days of the second Test.

He had not played for England since June because of knee and quad injuries.

"You do the hard work to get back for moments like today," Woakes said. "It makes it sweeter to be back in the side and performing well."

Woakes, who claimed 2-19 in India's first-innings 107, became only the second player after Sir Ian Botham to take five wickets in an innings, 10 wickets in a match and score a century in Tests at Lord's.

"I didn't have it on my radar at the start of the day to be scoring a hundred," Woakes, 29, told BBC Test Match Special.

"To be on both honours boards is special. Raising your bat at Lord's is what dreams are made of."

He told Sky Sports: "I didn't really know what to do at three figures. It's a unique feeling and it will stay with more forever."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted in praise of Chris Woakes

Woakes came to the crease with England 131-5, sharing a 189-run stand with Jonny Bairstow, who made 93, to put England in a commanding position.

Bad light ended play early, captain Joe Root having opted against declaring despite rain being forecast on Sunday.

"We do need to take into consideration the forecast, but that isn't always accurate," Woakes said.

"I think we will want a few more and then if the conditions are right for us, happy days."