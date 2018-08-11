Glamorgan Cricket: County 'in great position' in T20 run-in

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I reckon that's as far as I've ever seen a six hit' - Ingram hits massive six

T20 Vitality Blast, Somerset v Glamorgan Date: Sunday, 12 April Time: 14:30 BST Venue: Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Coverage: Online commentaries from BBC Somerset and BBC Sport Wales on BBC Sport website and app, plus score and radio updates

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram says the county is "in a great position" going into the final week of the T20 Blast group stages.

They lie in third place in the South Group with four sides going through, three points ahead of fifth-placed Surrey with three to play.

Glamorgan face group leaders Somerset at Taunton on Sunday 12 April.

"We're in a great position in terms of how confident we are," Ingram told BBC Sport Wales.

His own innings of 71 not out against Hampshire propelled the county to a fifth successive win, although they now face three sides also challenging for quarter-final places in Somerset, Sussex (also away) and Surrey (home).

"We're doing the right things at the right time, so it all bodes well, but this is really the business part of the competition.

"There's a nice feeling in the changing-room with the guys excited about it, excited that we've got into good positions and won close games.

"If we just stick together and makes sure we're up for it, who knows where we could go again," said the South African international.

Hammering away

Meanwhile Ingram has attracted attention on social media after posting a video of one of his training routines to develop his hitting power, repeatedly striking a lorry tyre with a sledgehammer.

He said: "I train a bit differently, (strength and conditioning coach) Tom Turner is aware I think differently to most people.

"I'm not a massively big guy, but I like to get as much strength as I can out of what I do have.

"I thought it was about time to share some of my secrets and create a splash on social media, which is unlike me!"

Somerset on the brink

Somerset need just one point from their two remaining matches to ensure they progress to the last eight, having beaten Glamorgan in Cardiff earlier in the campaign.

With heavy rain forecast for the morning of the match, a wash-out would take them through.

Somerset (from): Myburgh, Davies (wk), Trego, Hildreth, Abell, Anderson, Gregory (capt), van der Merwe, J Overton, Taylor, Waller, C Overton, Davey.

Glamorgan (probable): Meschede, Donald, Ingram (capt), Carlson, Lloyd, Cooke (wk), Wagg, Salter, Smith, van der Gugten, Hogan.