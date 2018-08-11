BBC Sport - England v India: England's Chris Woakes reaches maiden Test century
Woakes reaches maiden Test century
- From the section Cricket
Chris Woakes reaches his maiden Test century as England extend their lead over India in the second Test at Lord's.
